“Let The Wailing Losers Begin” – Keyamo Reacts To Tinubu’s Inclusion On List Of World’s Most Influential People

Following the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as one of the 100 most influential people in the world according to Time Magazine, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has mocked opposition.

Information Nigeria had reported that Tinubu emerged on the list under the ‘leaders’ category in the list released on Thursday alongside the American President, Joe Biden, and other prominent leaders.

The magazine disclosed winning an election in Nigeria is no simple task and Tinubu spent about 20 years preparing to be Nigeria’s president.

“Winning an election in Africa’s most populous country is no easy feat. But Nigeria’s newly elected President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has had nearly two decades to prepare. Called Jagaban, or “leader of the warriors,” by his supporters, the now 71-year-old ran in a presidential election for the first time this March. His campaign slogan, “It’s my turn,” was a nod to his role as a longtime political power broker. Tinubu helped restore the country’s democracy in 1999 after fighting military rule and then served two consecutive terms as governor of Lagos,” the magazine stated.

Reacting to the development, Keyamo, who is also the chief spokesperson for Tinubu’s campaign, on Thursday, took to his Twitter page to celebrate the former Lagos State governor.

While mocking Tinubu’s political opponents, he opined that the nomination is worthy of respect.

He tweeted: “Our own ASIWAJU ⁦@officialABAT ⁩is one of the 100 most influential People in the world by Time magazine. He made it under the category of LEADERS. Enormous respect. Let the wailing of losers begin.”