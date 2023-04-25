Liberian Police Speak On Arrest Of Empress Njamah’s Ex-lover

Liberian National Police has confirmed the arrest of actress Empress Njamah’s ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Jack Davies, also known as Josh Wade.

Recall that a video has been trending on social media showing when Josh Wade, was arrested.

Wade is accused of releasing multiple nude videos of the actress online after their relationship ended.

Wade, who fled the country after releasing the sensitive videos, was spotted in handcuffs while being led out by security operatives.

During a press conference on Monday, April 24, 2023, the Police Chief said the suspect was identified as Nicholas Jack Davis and not Josh Wade.

According to him, the 39-year-old suspect has been arrested several times and charged to court but he returned to the same crime after getting bail.

He noted that 20 Liberian women have forwarded complaints against the suspect who operated in Nigeria with the name Josh Wade and carried out a similar act against Empress Njamah.

The police chief also said the suspect dupes and robs his victims of their expensive properties and valuables, adding that other victims should forward their complaints against him.

He said: “Notorious scammer Nicholas Jack Davis has been arrested by the Liberian National Police several, investigated, charged, and forwarded to court. Fortunately, he comes out of the court, gets back into the community, and repeats the same actions for which he was previously charged.

“There have been several complaints filed against the 39-year-old, of which the suspect has victimized over 20 female victims as a result, he is involved in absconding with their personal properties, and expensive materials.

“With the latest report brought against Davis, we began a robot search against him and he was arrested at Miami Beach while attempting to victimize some other females. There is prior information of the suspect carrying the same act in Nigeria on a female actress.

“He spent approximately 70 months in the country before committing the crime against the actress. We can assure the public that those female victims will get justice and if anyone has any information about the suspect should visit the Liberian Police Station to register their complaints to ensure the suspect does not go with impunity.”