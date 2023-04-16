Loyalists Vow To Defend Aggrieved PDP National Chairman, Ayu

Chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) affiliated to the suspended national chairman of the Party, Iyorchia Ayu, have pledged to resist any attempt by the Integrity Group (G-5) governors to force him out of office.

They alleged reports had shown that Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu State) were pulling the strings to ensure that embattled Ayu does not return as the chairman.

According to them, the Wike-led group is recruiting supporters to push for a mini convention that would seal Ayu’s fate before May 29, 2023 when the tenures of the governors would elapse.

A member of the PDP National Working Committee loyal to Ayu, however, told Sunday Punch that the Party does not belong to the G-5 governors or a group of privileged individuals, no matter how highly placed.

The chieftain, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Ayu would return if the court rules as such.

READ ALSO: Fight With Ayu, Others Has Just Started – Wike Threatens

He stated, “He is now challenging his suspension in court but it seems these people are far from happy. They should know that the man is going nowhere. He only stepped aside, not that he resigned. Since the matter is in court, let’s leave it at that for now. They should have the fear of God if at all they are aware that power comes from God.”

Supporting this position, Ibrahim Tsauri, a National Executive Council (NEC) member and immediate past national secretary of the Party, said the idea of a mini convention to seal Ayu’s fate was premature, adding that even if a mini-convention was held today and the court later decides otherwise, the outcome would be null and void.

“There is a provision in the PDP Constitution for anything. Whether these governors like Umar Damagum or not, whether they like Iyorchia Ayu or not; the constitution will guide us but they can’t just wake up and start talking about a mini-convention,” he added.

Timothy Osadolor, another NEC member and loyalist of Ayu, told the platform that instead of plotting to oust Ayu, the aggrieved governors, apart from Seyi Makinde, should get busy with their handover notes and life after retirement.

He added, “The aggrieved governors should not arrogate to themselves powers that they don’t have. In better climes, they would have written apology letters to the leadership of the party for the ignoble role they played in the election.”