LP Crisis May Affect Peter Obi’s Hope To Reclaim Mandate — Okafor

Callistus Okafor, former deputy national chairman of the Labour Party (LP), has warned that the current crisis in the Party involving the chairman, Julius Abure, could negatively impact the chances of the presidential candidate, Peter Obi at the Election Petitions Tribunal.

Information Nigeria had reported that LP has been in a bitter crisis following the suspension of Julius Abure, over allegations of anti-party activities.

The development has caused a rift within the party, with some members calling for Abure’s reinstatement while others are demanding his permanent removal.

The crisis has escalated in recent weeks, with both sides trading accusations and counter-accusations, leading to fears that the Party may not be able to present a united front in the upcoming legal battle.

While speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Friday, Okafor who expressed his concerns about the recent developments stated that the crisis involving Abure and the Labour Party could also undermine the credibility of the Party.

However, he urged Obi and the party leadership to take swift action to resolve the crisis and prevent it from escalating any further.

His words, “Peter did not handle my case very well. He was busy doing his campaigns and maybe delegated incompetent hands to go and sort out the problem. The people he delegated did not do that job very well

“Anytime there is trouble only roundtable will solve it, and such discussions must not come with threats.

“So, it is disheartening that this kind of thing (leadership crisis) will be happening in the Labour Party that has not seen the kind of light it is seeing today before.

“What is happening now occurred because Obi, as a leader, delegated incompetent people to go and sort out this problem. Instead of sorting out the problem, they were busy threatening and boasting of what they can do. Today, the party is paying dearly for it.

“Instead of Peter Obi to concentrate on his case at the tribunal, they want him to come down and start dealing with Abure issue? No.

“Nevertheless, the Abure issue, if care is not taken will affect him (Obi) too bad, because Julius Abure is not the party national chairman, because the constitution of Labour Party says so. An Acting National Secretary cannot become the Chairman in the absence of Mr Chairman.”

Okafor further highlighted the importance of unity within the Party and called on all members to put aside their differences and work towards a common goal.

According to him, any infighting within the party could lead to irreparable damage and could ultimately cost the Party and its candidates the election.

“Nigerians, all Labour Party members, all Obidients should maintain peace. Nobody should take laws into his hands.

“We have the courts. I have been patiently waiting for Court judgement (over the crisis in LP) because it is the hope of the common man. Peace is what we must maintain,” Okafor stressed.