Man Allegedly Murders Girlfriend For Attempting To Break-Up With Him

An unidentified man who allegedly murdered his girlfriend with a machete for attempting to break-up with him has been arrested by the Kaduna State Police Command.

The Public Relations Officer, DSP Muhammad Jalige, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on Friday.

The spokesperson recalled that on April 14 at about 21:30hrs, a distress call was received about a mob action.

The location was the NEPA Roundabout in the Kaduna metropolis, where a crowd were about to lynch a man.

Jalige said operatives mobilised to the scene met the suspect lying unconscious and surrounded by multiple people.

He was said to have attacked the girlfriend at Old Command Secondary and Nursery School on Sokoto Road, inflicting injuries on her face, arms and hands. The left hand was severed.

The suspect, according to the police, claimed that he had spent a lot of resources on her and she wanted to dump him for another man.

“The victim was rushed to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, for treatment. A doctor on duty confirmed she was dead.

“The corpse of the lady has been deposited at the same hospital, for an autopsy,” Jalige added.