Man Stabs 23-Year-Old Debtor To Death In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arraigned a man for allegedly stabbing a 23-year-old man, identified as Ezekiel Yohana to death with a jackknife at Kara Market, in the Ibeju-Lekki area of the state.

The suspect, Bitrus Wurawa was arraigned before Magistrate P. E Nwaka on one count of bothering on murder on Thursday, April 6.

The deceased, Ezekiel Yohana, reportedly borrowed N14,000 from the defendant in January and promised to pay in a few weeks, but he failed to pay back after several pleas from the defendant.

READ ALSO: Police Arrest Three For Land Grabbing In Ogun

They were said to have met at Kara Market before Yohana asked for his money. During the confrontation, the deceased reportedly brought out a knife and the defendant snatched the knife from him and stabbed his back and hand.

The deceased was rushed to the Epe General Hospital where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

It was also gathered that the case was reported to the Akodo Police Division from where it was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba.

In court, the prosecutor, Thomas Nurudeen, stated that the defendant committed the crime on March 8, 2023.

He further stated that the offence contravened Section 222 and is punishable under Section 233 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, Nigeria, 2015.

The charge read, “That you, Bitrus Wurawa, on March 18, 2023, around 6.23 pm at Kara Market, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District did unlawfully killed one Ezekiel Yohana, 23. by stabbing him with a jackknife.”

Nurudeen prayed the court to remand the defendant to the correctional centre pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution.

The magistrate, Nwaka, therefore remanded the defendant to the Ikoyi Correctional Centre pending legal advice from the DPP.

Nwaka adjourned the case till May 5, 2023.