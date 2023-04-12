Many Feared Dead As Bus Collides With Trailer In Lagos

Many passengers were feared dead in an accident that occurrd on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway after a commercial bus reportedly plying one-way rammed into a trailer.

The bus coming from Lagos inward Ogun State split into two after colliding with the trailer, killing several passengers on board.

According to The Punch, the accident occurred around 7pm on Wednesday.

The Federal Road Safety Corps Sector Commander, Mr Babatunde Farinloye, confirmed the incident to The Punch, but could not give details as he said he was yet to get a full report of the incident.

See photos below: