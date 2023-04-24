Maximizing Efficiency And Personalization: The Top Ecommerce Plugins For Streaming Your Inventory And Increasing Sales

Everyone knows how to make an ecommerce site but the thing they don’t think about is what to do after they make a site. You may think that it will figure itself out since you already made a site but if you don’t properly take precautions then chances are that it won’t perform well. To combat this you need to use new tools or plugins that are at your disposal. However, you may notice there are millions of sites and probably millions of plugins for each one of these sites. So, it is hard to be able to determine what is the best of the bests. You also have to look for what benefits they will provide you so your business will flourish. Thus, look no further than this article because all of your answers are provided here.

What are the Benefits of Plugins?

There are many profits in using a plugin,

• Flexibility

With the help of plugins you can customize and change your site’s features such as colors, fonts, and much more very easily.

• Time

They can save a lot of your time. It is because if you use these you don’t have to waste any time on developing functions that can range from complex functionalities to smaller things like giving options to add features to your website.

• Reliability

Plugins are so essential to business owners because they can be relied on to have many features and functionalities that normally aren’t available in platforms. Also, some tasks cannot be finished so quickly and effortlessly without these plugins. As long as they are updated they can keep the shop running perfectly.

What are the Top Ecommerce Plugins?

1. Expertrec

One of the best Shopify search plugins that offer various functions and features for the overall development of your Shopify website. It uses AI technology and machine learning algorithms that help to get more accurate search results at the same time, this also helps to understand user behavior and make personalized recommendations accordingly that can help the users to get desired search queries easily.

2. WP Shopify

For those who do not want to commit to making a full Shopify site, WP Shopify is the go-to. It has a buy button and you can also display a plethora of products with its help. It mostly has the same features as regular Shopify. You can also get a pro version of it which comes with some additional benefits such as shortcodes, PHP Templates, Live Support, and a lot more. It used to have a specific plugin but since that has been removed, WP Shopify is the best alternative to add to your store.

3. MemberPress

It is called the “all-in-one” membership plugin because it builds membership sites, securely accepts credit cards, and sells online courses and digital downloads. MemberPress can be used to manage a customer’s membership. You can grant or revoke access to the things available in your storefront like digital files, feeds or tags, etc. It also has many third-party programs like email to help you make your business flourish.

4. SeedProd

SeedProd is considered to be a very important plugin which has over 1,000,000 downloads as it designs pages which are customizable and compatible with most of the themes that WordPress has. It also has a builder which is Drag-and-Drop and that helps it to design sites with almost no coding. It can also create various landing pages and templates which can be modified through HTML and CSS. It seamlessly works with other plugins which makes it versatile and deems it one of the most unique plugins among all.

5. WP Simple Pay

WP Simple Pay is a very important plugin for payments. Whether it’s a one-time payment or a recurring payment it doesn’t matter because it can manage both. It also has a drag-and-drop function, and it can generate custom forms. This plugin also has a plethora of options through which you can pay such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and even credit cards, etc. The payments are all secured by PCI policies making them reliable for your money so they won’t do anything suspicious. It also consists of facilities for more than 135 currencies and above 30 languages which makes it one of the most capable plugins.

6. OptinMonster

OptinMonster is a tool that optimizes most marketing agencies, E-Commerce websites, and small businesses. This can then help you to decrease cart abandonment and increase product sales. Which also helps in the conversion rate of your website. It can be used on nearly every platform but there is one catch, the platform has to have JavaScript.

7. BigCommerce

This is also a fully hosted ecommerce platform like WooCommerce. With its help, you can easily add your products to your shop because of its integration plugin. It can create many pages such as a cart, account, profile, and register or sign-in pages. As it mixes both WordPress and Bigcommerce SaaS it can also be used to scale, secure and find extensions for SEO or data catching, catalog management, payments, logistics, and many more.

8. TrustPulse

It sends out notifications to your customers which in turn increases their buying rate from your shop and your business gets more traction, more signups, and more emails wanting to be a subscriber of your services. It is mostly because of their fear of missing out on opportunities and good deals.

9. Easy Digital Downloads

Easy digital downloads can be a game changer for your website’s success. You can use digital downloads to promote and sell your products online. Anything can be sold from EBooks, Songs, and Documents to Photos and Videos. Even software can be sold using this plugin. You can also track your customer’s purchasing history along with your refunds, earnings, sales, etc. Because of the recent growth of online consumption, this is the greatest way you can promote a product to the majority of people.

The Takeaway

There are many advantages to using a plugin for your ecommerce store. As you have learned that among the vast sea of plugins, these are only a selected few mentioned here. Hence it is only natural that some could not be spoken about in detail in this list. However, the ones which are will help you to manage your store and make your business reach new heights of success.