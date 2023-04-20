May 29: Tinubu Appoints Okotete, Onanuga, Marwa, 10 Others Into Inauguration Committee

Nigeria’s president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has announced a 13-man Presidential Inauguration committee that will plan a week-long event to usher him and his vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima in as president and vice-president of the country.

According to a letter to the Secretary to the Government of Federation, Boss Mustapha, Tinubu announced eminent Nigerians.

On the list is a former senator representing Borno North and current national deputy chairman (North) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abubakar Kyari as the Coordinator and Director of Finance and Budget of the Committee.

Stella Okotete, the executive director (Business Development) at the Nigeria Export-Import (NEXIM) Bank, who will serve as the head of Secretariat, Planning and Monitoring, while Makinde Araoye, an ex-APC governorship aspirant from Ekiti State will serve as the director of venue, parades and swearing-in for the week-long event.

Bayo Onanuga, APC Presidential Campaign spokesperson, will serve as Head of Media and Publicity, while the Cross Rivers State Commissioner for Health and current national women leader of the APC, Betta Edu will coordinate the medical team for the inauguration committee.

A younger brother of late former Nigeria’s president, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Abdulazeez Yar’Adua who will act as the head of Security and Ceremonial parade for the inauguration while Zainab Buba Marwa, will coordinate the pre-inauguration dinner and gala night for the committee.

Other members of the committee include, Samira Saddik (Children’s Day), Abuh Andrew Abuh (Accommodation), Danladi Bako (Inaugural Lecture), Hajiya Hadiza Mohammed Kabir (Transportation and Logistics), Donald Wokoma (Protocol and Invitation), Bishop Adegbite (Church Service) and Imam Faud (Jumat Service).

Information Nigeria reports that, Tinubu had initially forwarded the names of Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and former Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Wale Edun to Boss Mustapha to be included as his representatives in the Transition Committee.

Tinubu is expected to be inaugurated as president on May 29, 2023.