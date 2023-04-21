Meningitis: 177 Suspected Cases, 10 Dead In Yobe

No fewer than 10 persons have been confirmed dead out of 177 suspected cases of cerebrospinal meningitis reported in Degubi community in Nangere Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Muhammad Lawan Gana who confirmed the outbreak, said they’ve taken adequate measures to control the spread of the disease in collaboration with World Health Organisation (WHO) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) as well as other international partners.

Gana also said they will be providing drugs in the hospital as well organize massive immunisation programme in the affected community to tackle the new meningitis variant.

He said, “The number of deaths as a result of this disaster is too much and it’s disturbing that is why we come here to sympathise with you and also to ensure that (Governor) Buni’s administration is committed to end this disaster.

“As I am talking to you, His Excellency Gov Buni who was in the Saudi Arabia to perform Umra, has given us an authoritative order and support to do everything possible so as to put this under control, in addition to the commitment of local government council which provides drugs and other things in the first place.”