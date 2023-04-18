My Family Conspired Against Me To Vote Peter Obi – Gov. Umahi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, has said his family conspired against him to vote for the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, during the February 25 presidential election.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain who disclosed this on Monday during an interview on Channels Television, also said it was surprising that President Muhammadu Buhari and president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, lost their States to the opposition parties at the polls.

To his surprise, he never expected that LP would win any election in Ebonyi State because of the structure put in place that no other political party can even win State’s councilorship.

READ ALSO: APC Govs Raise Alarm Over Alleged Attempt By NASS Aspirants To Offer $1m Per Vote

Stating he was unaware that his family voted for Peter Obi but voted APC in other elections in the State, he added that votes obtained by Peter Obi during the election were the result of a-protest-votes due to Nigeria’s seeming hardship and challenges.

He said, “In all honesty, I didn’t give any chance to the Labour Party to win any election in my State (Ebonyi State) because what we have put in place was such that no other political party should be able to win anything, not even Councilorship election in my State. I saw the Labour Party vote as a protest against my Party (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

“I was very surprised; even in my family, there was a conspiracy against me. I did not know that they voted for Peter Obi, but in the other election, they voted for APC because of what we’ve done in the State.

“It was not a vote for His Excellency Peter Obi. As such, there is seemingly hardship and challenges in Nigeria.”