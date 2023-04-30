My Father’s Administration Will Make Nigeria Better – Seyi Tinubu

Son of president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Seyi, has assured Nigerians of a “better country and a renewed hope” once the incoming administration hits the ground running.

Seyi gave the assurance on Saturday in Abuja when he joined other supporters of Tinubu at the Day 34 of the pre-inauguration hangout at the Unity Fountain.

Information Nigeria reports that the daily pre-inauguration hangout which began March 26, was organised by a political pressure group, Patriots in Defense of Democracy.

Upon arrival at the venue, News Agency of Nigeria reports that Seyi along with his team, was ushered in with various scintillating cultural displays.

He further commended all admirers present at the hangout and assured youths that the incoming administration would give priority to their needs in all areas, particularly in appointive positions.

Tosin Adeyanju, the group’s convener said the daily pre-inauguration hangout was in solidarity with the mandate freely given by Nigerians to Tinubu.

According to him, the hangout was aimed at redirecting the ongoing narratives about the presidential election and the emergence of Mr Tinubu as the president-elect.

Adeyanju said that the hangout would continue until May 29, when Tinubu would be sworn in as the country’s 16th democratically elected president.

“The attendees had been here for 34 days now to chase out anti-democracy preachers as well as to stand on the mandate freely given to Mr Tinubu, the President-elect.

“We have had several events, including a medical outreach to bring health facility closer to the attendees as a way to adding colour to the hangout,” he said.

The convener added that the hangout was being sustained by contributions from friends and Tinubu’s well-wishers.