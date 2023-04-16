Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Escapes Death After Auto Crash

Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, was involved in a ghastly motor accident on the Abuja-Lokoja highway.

The accident occurred on Friday while she was on her way to Abuja and was to return to Lokoja for the Sunday governorship primary.

According to an eyewitness, the vehicle carrying the National Assembly candidate hit a curb on the road, causing injury to the passengers in the car.

An eyewitness told Nigerian Tribune that she was rushed to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja, for quick medical attention having fallen unconscious from the impact of the accident.

“It is true. She was rushed in to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja, after an accident along Abuja-Lokoja Expressway. She was unconscious but was resuscitated with rapid response by the management. Consultants were mobilised for prompt action, glory to God, she was restored.

“When she came around and discovered she was in Lokoja, FTH, she requested to be transferred to Abuja that night. They left here minutes after 6pm for Abuja. She was stable,” one of the witnesses said.