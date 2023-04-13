Nathaniel Bassey Celebrates 10th Years Wedding Anniversary

Nigerian gospel artiste, Nathaniel Bassey is celebrating his 10 years wedding anniversary today.

Bassey, who made this known on his Insatgram page on Thursday, described the anniversary as a 10 years of God’s Goodness.

The gospel artiste wrote, “Kept by His Mercy, Sustained by His GRACE. The SARANATA project (Coined from SARAH & NATHANIEL) .We called it. God has not abandoned this project. And never will.

“The Lord will perfect that which concerneth me: thy mercy, O Lord, endureth for ever: forsake not the works of thine own hands.”

“Psalm 138:8. Many more years, or Grace and Mercy to go. Father in heaven we Thank you. To my Honeywell @saranata00 – The price you pay and keep paying for what I do, can only be God’s grace at work. Thank You.

“And to everyone out there trusting God for same, May this Grace speak in your life and manifest very soon. To every troubled marriage out there, PEACE BE STILL, in Jesus’ name. Please cover us in your prayers,” he stated.