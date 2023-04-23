Nigerians In Sudan Should Remain Indoors, Disregard Evacuation Notice By NANS – Embassy

The Embassy of Nigeria in Khartoum, Sudan has directed Nigerian students in the country to remain indoors while it continues making arrangements for their safe evacuation from the troubled country.

The embassy also urged them to disregard the evacuation move called by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in Sudan.

A statement from the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Khartoum, signed by H.Y Garko for Charge D’ Affairs on Sunday advised the students to disregard the notice circulated by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in Sudan, calling on students to converge at the African International University, NANSS office and El-Razi University, for evacuation or to bring $100 or $200 for evacuation.

READ ALSO: Sudan War: FG Raises Evacuation Panel For Trapped Nigerian Students

It read, “The Embassy of Federal Republic of Nigeria Khartoum, wishes to inform all students in Sudan, that they should disregard the notice circulated by the NANS in Sudan, calling students to converge at the three locations namely: African International University, NANSS Office and El-Razi University, for evacuation or to bring $100 or $200 for evacuation.

“As the Embassy had earlier informed students, you are therefore requested to stay calm and remain indoors while the embassy is working on final approval to commence evacuation.

“It is still dangerous to embark on a journey toward the borders of Sudan without securing clearance and guarantee from Sudanese authorities.

“The embassy wishes to reassure the Nigerian students that their safety and wellbeing is of priority concern.”