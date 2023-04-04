NCC Denies Tracking, Leaking Phone Calls Of Nigerians

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has denied any involvement in the tracking and leaking of phone conversations between individuals, groups, or organizations.

The Commission stated this in a statement issued and signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Mouka.

Part of the statement reads, “The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has been inundated with enquiries by the media on allegations of telephone “tracking” and “leakage” made against the Commission by some individuals and groups in the social and alternative Media.

“The Commission wishes to make the following clarifications, The Commission denies the allegations in their entirety. By the provisions of the Nigerian Communication Act (NCA) 2003 and other extant Laws of the Federation, the Commission does not and cannot “track” nor “leak” telephone conversations of anyone.

“The Commission has reported the allegations, which we take seriously, to relevant security agencies for proper investigation and necessary action.

“The Commission restates its commitment to discharge its responsibilities to the Nigerian people in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; the NCA 2003; and other extant Laws of the Federation; and global best practices.”

Recall that last weekend, a purported telephone conversation between Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and Bishop David Oyedepo, went viral. Some Nigerians including musician Peter Okoye, questioned the safety of telephone calls in Nigeria.

“Dear Nigerians, How safe is your private telephone conversations?#JustSaying” Peter asked on Twitter