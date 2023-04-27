NEC Suspends Removal Of Fuel Subsidy Indefinitely

The National Economic Council, NEC, has suspended the proposed removal of subsidy on petroleum products by the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

According to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed made this known while addressing journalists at the end of the NEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mrs. Zainab explained that the removal of the subsidy will likely take effect in June because the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA and the 2023 budget provided subsidy till June, hence any delay may require the amendment of the PIA and the budget provision.

She also noted that the existing committee that has been discussing the fuel subsidy issue needed to be expanded to enable more input from concerned Nigerians.

She, however, said that there was no deadline given for the subsidy removal and that the incoming administration will take decision on when possible to do that.