NFF To Introduce VAR In Regional Stadia, Retrain Referees – Gusau

As part of efforts to improve football match officiating, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has concluded arrangements to introduce Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in regional stadiums in the country.

According to the President of the federation, Malam Ibrahim Gusau, made this known on Saturday in Ilorin at the National Elective Delegates Conference of the Nigeria Referees’ Association (NRA).

Gusau, represented by an NFF official, Malam Muhammed Ameenu, charged the incoming leadership of the association to come up with development plans, to forecast, organise and ensure the future of Nigeria referees are properly nurtured and watered towards the growth of the game.

While reiterating the unflinching support of the NFF to NRA in its quest to change the face of football in the country, Gusau said the installation of VAR is to ensure the growth and development of football.

NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA,(NAN) reported that Malam Sani Zubair emerged the winner after polling 53 votes from the 54 accredited delegates to beat Elder Daniel Olokor to replace Otunba Tade Azeez.