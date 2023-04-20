Nigeria Customs Service Obtains N3.4bn Approval For New Aircraft

The federal government has approved the sum of N3.4 billion for the procurement of an aircraft by the nation’s Customs Service.

Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba, disclosed this to State House correspondents in Abuja on Wednesday, April 19.

According to him, “The Ministry of Finance Budget and National Planning presented a couple of memos for which approvals were obtained.

The first one was for the award of contract for the procurement of a Cessna Caravan aircraft by the Nigerian Customs in the sum of N3,447,442,710 inclusive of 7.5 per cent VAT with a delivery period of 12 months.

This aircraft is an addition to the current fleet in the Customs Service and it is aimed towards combating smuggling activities and enhancing intelligence gathering. It is also to provide aerial surveillance and reconnaissance for the Customs across our borders.”