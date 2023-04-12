Nigerian Army Kill Notorious Bandit Chief, Recover Materials In Kaduna

A notorious bandit leader, Isiya Danwasa and his cohort have been ambushed and neutralised by the Nigerian army.

The force spokesperson, Musa Yahaya, said in a statement on Tuesday that Danwasa was killed following a tip-off from a human intelligence source that the bandit leader had intended to send his errand boy Yunusa to Kaduna town to get some arms and ammunition.

READ MORE: Bandits Kidnap 10 Students In Kaduna

“Subsequently, the errand boy was trailed and picked up by plain cloth soldiers and later used to lure two of the bandits’ leaders to a selected ammunition collection point. Upon their arrival, troops who had laid an ambush engaged the criminals with superior firepower and neutralised the two bandit leaders,” Yahaya disclosed.

He added that the security forces recovered one motorcycle(destroyed institute), two AK 47 rifles, six AK 47 magazines, quantity two hundred and fifty rounds of 7.62 mm special, one power bank, two charm vests and ₦200,000.