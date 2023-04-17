Nigerian Flights Disrupted, Passengers Stranded As Aviation Unions Commence Warning Strike

Aviation unions workers have embarked on a two-day nationwide warning strike to protest the unpaid salaries and other related entitlements of their workers.

The Union had issued a warning in a memo signed on Friday, warning that an indefinite strike would commence if the government refused to check the approval and implementation of the Condition of Service (CoS), the new salary structure for the workers, and the planned demolition of the offices of the aviation agencies.

However on Monday, the protests began as movements were totally stopped as the aviation unions blocked all entrances leading to Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja and Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

Meanwhile, the following unions involved in the exercise are the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), and the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP).

Others are the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreation Services Employees.

Also, many passengers who arrived at the airport to catch their flights to various destinations were seen trekking following the blockade and the head office of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) was locked.

The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport chapter (NAIA) of FAAN said it would open the airport for operation as usual, but warned that passengers may experience “disruptions in flight operations as a result of the planned strike action”.

The statement reads: “The management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, wishes to inform the general public of the aviation union’s planned two-day warning strike scheduled to start Monday, April 17, 2023.

“Intending passengers and stakeholders are kindly advised and noted so as to make contingency plans in order to avoid missing their flights and appointments. Any inconvenience experienced is highly regretted.”