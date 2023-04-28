Nigerians Drag Judy Austin For Mourning Yul Edochie’s Son

Internet users have started dragging Judy Austin, the second wife of Yul Educhie as she finally mourns her stepson’s death in a latest post on social media.

Reacting to the death of Kambi Yul-Edochie, who died on March 30, Judy said God knows the reason for his sudden death.

She took to her Instagram page to post a candle while praying that Kambi Yul-Edochie rests in heaven with God.

“God knows best. Rest in Heaven with God, Great son. Kambi Yul-Edochie,” Judy wrote.

That, however, seemed not to have gone well with most social media users who called out Judy for her insensitivity towards the family at their grieving moment.

Some social media users described her post as unnecessary, and questioned her motive for putting out such.

A few others leapt to her defense, stating there is nothing wrong with her decision to mourn her husband’s late child.

See reactions:

@StarGirl_OO1: “Judy Austin sef. I don’t know who gives her advice. She just doesn’t know when to stop.”

@TheeBibbs: “But what is the color of Judy Austin’s problem? Such a st!pid woman.”