No Casualty Recorded In Ibadan Building Collapse, 168 Persons Displaced – NEMA

There was no death or injury casualty at the building that collapsed at Sango Police Barracks, Sango Ibadan on Saturday.

The Southwest zonal Director of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr Akiode Akande confirmed this to journalist on Sunday morning.

Mr Akiode said the incident affected a total of 28 flats and over 168 persons were displaced as a result.

“The NEMA South-West Zonal Office received a distress alert at about 6.00pm on Saturday 22nd April, 2023 of a collapsed building at Nigeria Police Barrack block 11, Sango, Ibadan.

“The Zonal Coordinator swiftly activated the Federal and State Fire Services and other response agencies to the scene of incident.

“The ZC coordinated the rescue operations and the evacuation of the building as well as the surrounding buildings.

“The operation was successful while evacuation activities is still ongoing,” he added.