No Perfect Election Anywhere In The World, Don’t Turn Nigeria To Banana Republic — Obanikoro To Tinubu’s Opposition

Musiliu Obanikoro, a former Minister of State for Defence, has cautioned those protesting and kicking against the inauguration of the president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, come May 29, should not turn the country into a banana republic.

The former Ambassador to Ghana, made the remark while speaking with journalists on the sideline of the 9th Ramadan Lecture of Anwar-Ul Islam College, Agege Old Students’ Association (ACAOSA), on Saturday in Lagos.

Speaking on the lecture titled, “Islamic Perspective of a Good Governance: Any Lesson for Nigeria?” Obanikoro said: “They are daydreaming. There is no perfect election anywhere in the world.

“For anyone that is not satisfied, what is next is to go through the judiciary. If you feel aggrieved, go to the court.

“We cannot turn Nigeria into a banana republic.

“Our system is not perfect; it is a work in progress. We have to continue to work at it until we get to a situation that all of us will be comfortable with.”

Describing as sad and unfortunate the calls by some people for an interim national government, Obanikoro said that those calling for it showed that they did not appreciate democracy, hence not qualified to lead such government.

“It sounds crazy to me,” he added.