NURTW Chieftain, Two Others Allegedly Gang-Rape Varsity Student In Ekiti

A chieftain of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Jimoh Gani, has been arrested by the police over the alleged gang-rape of a student of Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Ikere-Ekiti.

Sunday Abutu, the spokesperson of the Ekiti State Police Command, who confirmed the arrest in a statement on Thursday, April 13, 2023, said Jimoh Gani, was the former Secretary of the NURTW, Ado/Oye and Ikole-Ekiti axis.

On their way to Oye-Ekiti, the suspect was reported to have changed the route and drove the victim to Ansar-Udeen Secondary School, where she was gang raped by the suspect alongside two others at large.

She was also robbed of her phone valued at N65,000 and N16,000 cash.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed to have committed the heinous crime alongside his partners-in-crime; Femi Ayobami and Alfa Kayode, both based in Ado-Ekiti. The duo were said to have escaped from the scene during arrest.

The PPRO explained that their criminal hideouts were searched and several criminal charms used for their nefarious activities were recovered.

He commended members of the public, most especially good spirited individuals, for their cooperation in giving timely and useful information that led to some of the achievements.

Abutu enjoined all citizens and residents of the state to be security conscious, vigilant and report any untoward incident or happening observed in their locality to the nearest Police Station.