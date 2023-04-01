NWC Reacts As Edo Executives Suspend LP National Chairman, Abure

Labour Party’s National Working Committee (LP NWC) has stated as ‘concocted and untrue,’ the suspension of the Party’s national chairman, Julius Abure, over corruption allegation and other infractions labelled by the Edo State chapter.

Precisely, the Executive Council members of the LP in Ward 3, Arue in Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State made the decision on Friday to suspend Abure.

The Ward chairman, Martins Osigbemhe, claimed that Abure connived with the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to truncate the chances of the Party in the February 25 presidential poll, adding that the decision to hand down the sanction was a collective one.

However, hours after, the Party’s NWC rose to the chairman’s defence by describing the sanction as illegal.

The vote of confidence was contained in a statement signed by LP National Secretary, Mallam Farouk Umar, and titled, ‘The Purported Suspension of our National Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure by the Edo chapter of the Labour Party is illegal and of no consequences.’

Umar who explained that the allegations levelled against Abure were ‘spurious, untrue and concocted,’ denied that the Edo delegation was a true representation of the party executives in the State.

He added, “The attention of the leadership of the Labour Party was called to the press conference held today, Friday, March 31, 2023, by some unknown faces assembled in one room in Abuja wherein they pronounced the suspension of our National Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure. They also made some spurious allegations against him which are untrue and concocted by the sponsors of the press conference.

“The young men we saw on that visuals are apparently not anybody from Labour Party in Edo State as claimed. The executives of the party in the state, local government and my ward are well known to the party. None of them was at the press conference. We make bold to say that they are people assembled and rented from some Abuja slums and paid to read a prepared speech given to them.”

Abure, when contacted, said he suspected that his suspension must have been orchestrated by the opposition and his critics.

“How can anybody or group sack a party national chairman without proof or a meeting of the NWC and NEC? As you can see, members of this party are happy with me and the progress we have made so far. The things we have accomplished within six months, which other party can achieve them? Even with the manipulated results, we won 12 states just as the PDP. That is a huge progress,” he stated.