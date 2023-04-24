NYSC Asks Married Prospective ‘Corpers’ To Redeploy To Husband’s State Of Residence

The National Youth Service Corps has informed married female Prospective Corps Members, PCM for the 2023 Batch A stream 2 posted to states which are not their husbands’ residences to request for redeployment.

NYSC made this announcement on Monday via its Twitter handle, advising married female PCMs should report to the nearest NYSC Orientation Camp for their State of Deployment makes the change.

“All married female Prospective Corps members (PCMs) who are deployed to states where their husbands are not domiciled should report to the nearest NYSC Orientation Camp for their State of Deployment to be changed.

“They are to report during the period of registration at the Orientation Camps with copies of their marital and other relevant documents as evidence.”It shared via social media.

PMCs are eligible participants of the scheme who are yet to be sworn in in the various camps they are deployed to.

Once sworn in, they become “corps members” and they spend a total of 21 days on camp, starting from the day of deployment.