OAU: Final Year Student Reportedly Beaten To Death Over Phone Theft

A final year student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, identified as Okolie Arinze, has reportedly been beaten to death by a mob in the institution over alleged phone theft.

The unfortunate incident was said to have occurred Monday at the Awolowo Hall of Residence of the institution.

The deceased was said to be a Part 5 student of the Department of Civil Engineering.

The Public Relations Officer of the institution, Mr Abiodun Olanrewaju, confirmed the incident in a statement sent to The Punch on Tuesday night.

He noted that the university management condemned the action and had set up a panel to investigate the matter.

“The administration of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, has condemned, in strong terms, the incident that led to the death of a Part 5 student of the institution.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the student died of a mob action on the allegation that he stole a phone.

“Saddened by this ugly development which he described as unfortunate, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Adebayo Bamire, has set up a committee to unravel the circumstances that led to this incident,” Olanrewaju stated.

Confirming the incident as well, the Students’ Union President, Olayiwola Festus, described the action as inhumane and pledged justice.

“I regret to announce the death of a Part 5 student assaulted in a mob action at Awo Hall yesterday (Monday). The student was declared dead on arrival at the Emergency Medicine Department of OAU Teaching Hospital this afternoon,” the union leader said in a statement.

He noted that arrests and investigations of individuals suspected to be connected with the assault of the deceased were being made for consequent legal actions.

“Our union does not support mob action and justice must be served in this incident,” he added.

The university administration commiserated with the parents of the deceased, staff and students, and “prays that God will grant us the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”