Ondo First Female Speaker Gives Birth To First Child At 54

The First female Speaker of Ondo State House of Representatives, Hon Jumoke Akindele Ajulo, has reportedly delivered her first child at 54.

Close friends of the former Speaker said she gave birth on Saturday but further details were sketchy as of press time.

“First Female Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, got delivered of a baby yesterday.

“Her first baby!! GOD IS INDEED AWESOME!! Congratulations, Rt Hon Jumoke Akindele. My own darling big sister,” one of them wrote.

Akindele represented Okitipupa constituency 1 and was elected Speaker between May 2014 and March 2017.