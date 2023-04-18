Osinbajo Advocates For Replacement Of State Of Origin With ‘Certificate Of Residence’

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has suggested replacing state of origin with a certificate of residence or birth, which according to him, would promote social cohesion and unity among Nigerians.

Speaking at an event in Plateau State on Monday, April 17, the VP lamented the rising of frightening divisive tendencies, which according to him was responsible for the backwardness in the nation.

Osibanjo said that the country’s diversity ought to be a ”blessing and not a curse”, adding that Nigeria had the potential to be a great nation but only when the cankerworm of division was collectively fought.

Osinbajo, who cited examples of Singapore, Tanzania and Rwanda, as nations that effectively managed their diversities, said that Nigeria could take a cue.

“Most heterogeneous nations have been able to manage and harness their diversities for the good of all and we can also do the same in Nigeria”.

“Our diversity in Nigeria should not be a burden; in fact it is a blessing and so we must develop the capacity to manage this diversity for the growth of our nation.”

“So, the elite must come together and agree to end the ethnic and religious profiling that we are currently facing in our dear nation; we must prioritise things that bind us together and de-prioritise ones that set us apart.”

“I also believe that the political class and the nation’s leadership can do more in developing policies, laws and enforcing them toward addressing the weaponisation of ethnicity and religion in our dear nation,” he said.”