Oyo Police Arrest 18-Year-Old Boy For Murdering Father In His Sleep

The Oyo State Police Command has paraded an 18-year-old boy identified as Taofeek Adeagbo, for allegedly killing his father.

Taofeek’s mother, Rashidat Adeagbo was also paraded for concealing the information of the murderous act.

Parading the suspects in Ibadan, on Friday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, said the incident occurred in Tede, Atisbo Local Government Area of the state.

Osifeso said, “On Friday, April 21, 2023, at about 8 am, one Adeagbo Taofeek ‘m’ of Somola area Tede, reported at Tede Divisional Police Headquarters that on the same day at about 06:30 am, his nephew named Adeagbo Ismail ‘m’ came to inform him that when he woke up around 6 am, he met his father, one Adeagbo Jimoh ‘m’ lying dead where he was sleeping inside the compound with a serious mark of violence on his forehead.”

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect struck his late father on the head with an iron rod where he was sleeping leading to his death.

“He confessed further that his mother, one Adeagbo Rashidat was aware that he killed his father and concealed the information. The said Adeagbo Rashidat was also arrested”

However, in an interview with his mother, Rasheed Adeagbo, said she woke up on the fateful day to see the lifeless body of her husband on the floor.

She said, “I woke up the children for the early morning Islamic prayer only to see the lifeless body of my husband on the floor. I raised the alarm and people gathered in our compound. Taofeek has gone out to inform the family members of the demise of his father.

“I have seven children for my late husband even though we normally quarrel, I will never wish him dead.

“The family members reported the case at the police station. A combined team of the police asked for all the children but I thought Taofeek has not come back but only to discover that he was hiding under the bed. I asked him whether he knows anything about the death of his father and he confessed to the crime.” She narrated.