PDP Demands International Travel Ban On Buhari After May 29

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has demanded an international travel ban on President Muhammadu Buhari, after the inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29.

The spokesperson of the party, Debo Ologunagba, made the request during a press conference on Friday, in Abuja while reacting to Buhari’s comment that PDP and the Labour Party lost the presidential election due to overconfidence, adding that Buhari was “gloating over the All Progressives Congress reckless rigging”.

READ ALSO: INEC Declares PDP’s Ugonna Ozurigbo As Winner Of Suspended Reps Election In Imo

He said, “We have called you up again today to address the unfortunate, reckless, unpresidential conduct and subjudice comment credited to the President, Muhammadu Buhari which is already causing apprehension and capable of destroying our corporate existence as a nation.

“As you are aware, the February 25, 2023, Presidential election has been adjudged across the nation and globally as the worst in the history of our country.

“The Presidential election was marred by brazen violation of the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, 2023, INEC Regulations and Guidelines; manipulation of processes, alteration of genuine results from Polling Units, the announcement of fabricated figures and climaxed by the vexatious declaration of the defeated candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Winner.

“The general despondency, resentment and anger across our country; the damning reports by election observers and the pervading international contempt against Nigeria since the declaration of the APC candidate as President-elect are ominous testaments that he does not have the mandate of the majority of Nigerians derivable ONLY from a credible electoral process.”

He added that “The PDP is already at the Tribunal with the prospects of reclaiming the mandate freely given to our Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar at the Presidential election.”