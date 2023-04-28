2023 Poll: Your Party ‘Stole’ The Presidential Election, LP Replies Buhari

The Labour Party has tackled President Muhammadu Buhari over his position on the outcome of the February 25 presidential election, claiming that Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) did not win the election.

The party was responding to a recent remark by President Muhammadu Buhari wherein he said that the opposition parties lost the 2023 presidential election because of their “overconfidence, complacency and bad tactical moves”.

Buhari also claimed that the alleged overconfidence of the opposition created more problems for them.

In a quick reaction to Buhari’s comment, LP through the Acting National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, pointed out that President Buhari’s “position on the outcome of the said election was false, untrue, and it is not a true reflection of what played out during the election”.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has asserted that while the APC was working hard to retain power in the recent elections, the combined opposition was busy telling their foreign backers that they would defeat the APC.

But LP in the statement explained that “There are several reasons why opposition political parties lost the 2023 election; the first is that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC snubbed the electoral act wherein it failed to upload the result from the polling unit in real time as promised and in disregard to the laws guiding the election. The INEC by doing so, created room for that election to be rigged.

“Again, the current APC president elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu didn’t win the election, because the said election, particularly, the presidential election was manipulated and rigged beyond comprehension.

“So political parties didn’t lose election because of over confidence or complacency as proffered by Mr. President, APC in collaboration with the various government agencies simply rigged the election and rigged themselves into power.

“Recently, we saw the show of shame that took place in Adamawa. What played out in Adamawa was a microcosm of what played out in all over the states during February 25 and March 18 elections in Nigeria.

“Why the case of Adamawa was given huge publicity and attention was because of the involvement of an INEC National commissioner who was a victim, thus forcing INEC to take prompt action. From Lagos to Rivers, from north to southern parts of the country, all over, violence characterized that election. In most cases, some agents and supporters were not allowed access to the polling units.

“All of these put together, do they amount to overconfidence and complacency on the part of the opposition party? It shows that the President who promised Nigerians that he was going to give Nigerians a free, fair and credible election simply failed in his duty in giving Nigerians the election they deserved.

“The 2023 general election is the worst election the country ever had since the current republic; since 1999 to date. The 2023 general election is the worst ever as reported by virtually all the international observers and communities.

“In fact, the election took Nigeria back to the days of First and Second republics where political thugs, where violence and thuggery characterized politics and election.

So, Mr. President is completely wrong. I believe that he was ill-advised. It was erroneous for him to say that opposition parties lost elections because of overconfidence. In fact, the Labour Party won the election but it was brazenly stolen by APC. Mr. President is aware of the fact that APC did not win the election and that it was stolen”.