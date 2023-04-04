People Said I’ll Be Irrelevant After BBNaija Show – Anto Lecky Says As She Bags Movie Role

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and actress, Anto Lecky has recounted how she was told that she would be irrelevant after the reality TV show.

Anto was part of the season 3, ‘Double Wahala’ show that took place in 2018, which Miracle emerged the winner.

The reality TV star narrated how she had moved to Nigeria 7 years ago and 5 years after her going into the big brother’s house, she bagged a movie role in America.

Anto wrote, “Just wrapped filming in Houston, TX! It’s just amazing how life is. That year, some people said I didn’t deserve to be on BBN and that I would be irrelevant but look at God!

”Who would have thought that 7 years after moving to Nigeria and 5 years after BBN, someone would be calling me back to America to act in a film. Even I don’t believe it lowkey Grace manifests in different ways.

“And I leave you with these few points of inspiration: Focus on your focus, always be on the lookout for opportunities, shoot your shot and be a decent person.”