Plateau Health Workers Protest Unpaid 45 Months Salaries

Ad hoc workers have halted activities at the Plateau State College of Health Technology, in the Pankshin Local Government Area of the State, over 45 months of unpaid salaries.

The staff barricaded the main gate of the institution at about 10a.m. on Thursday, displaying placards with inscriptions describing their plight and preventing movement into the school premises.

Their leader, identified as Wambutda Wugokwe who spoke to newsmen, said it was appalling that despite their plight, there are ongoing replacements of staff in vacant positions without the ad hoc staff being given any attention.

“The reason for the protest is the non-confirmation/absorption, ongoing replacement of workers and the non-payment of our stipend for 45 months.

“The protest is an opportunity to bring the attention of the government and other relevant agencies to the injustice and unfair treatment that we have suffered in the institution for the past years,” he said.

The protesters said they would continue with their action until their demands are met. However, there was no official comment on the development as the Provost of the College, Dr. Fwangje, did not respond to calls at the time of the report.

However, Paul Rabo, the Registrar, said: “I do not know why they protested.

“Let me find out, I will get back to you; or perhaps, you can come to Pankshin and I will speak with you face-to-face.”

The State Ministry of Higher Education also could not comment as the Ministry has no commissioner and the Permanent Secretary, who is the acting head, could not be reached at the time of the report.