Police Arrest 20-Year-Old Lady With 103 Wraps Of ‘Colorado’ In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 20-year-year-old lady identified as Aminat Ajayi, with 103 wraps of synthetic cannabinoids popularly known as Colorado.
Spokesperson of the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, April 16, 2023, said the suspect was arrested during a raid at Whitesand area of Ijora-Badia.
“DPO Ijora-Badia and team, acting on actionable intelligence, stormed Whitesand area where 20-year-old Aminat Ajayi was arrested with 103 wraps of ‘colorado.’ Investigation is ongoing. Reduction in drug is directly proportional to reduction in crime. We will not relent,” he stated.