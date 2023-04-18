Police Arrest 30-Year-Old Man For Kidnapping, Burying 3-Year-Old Boy Alive In Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has paraded a 30-year-old man identified as Abubakar Abdulaziz for allegedly kidnapping and burrying a three-year-old child alive after collecting the ransom of N150,000 from his parent.

According to the police, the suspect, had criminally trespassed into the residence of one Adamu Alhassan of Bacirawa village in Musawa LGA Local Government while he was deeply asleep and kidnapped his three-year-old son to an unknown destination.

According to the Katsina Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Gambo Isah in a statement on Monday, the suspect before departing the scene, had dropped a letter, directing the victim’s father to pay a ransom of N800,000 if he wants to secure the release of his son. He also left a contact phone number through which he can be contacted.

Alhassan in the bid to save his son contacted and negotiated with the suspect and offered the sum of N150,000 which he later discovered was an exercise in futility as the suspect had already buried the boy alive.

However, upon receipt of the report, CSP Gambo Isah said police detectives swung into action and were able to secure the arrest of the suspect, Abubakar Abdulaziz.

According to police report, the suspect in the course of investigation aside from confessing to committing the offense also confessed to have buried the child alive after receiving the ransom money.