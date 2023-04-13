Police Arrest Two Suspects Over Lynching Of OAU Final Year Student

The Osun State Police Command has arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a 500-level student of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Okoli Ahize Chizoputam.

Recall that the final year engineering student was lynched by fellow students over alleged theft of a mobile phone at a hall of residence in the campus.

The spokesperson of the command, Mrs. Yemisi Opalola who confirmed the arrest in a statement on Wednesday April 12, in Osogbo, expressed sadness on the development and said discreet investigation is ongoing on the case and more arrest will be made.

READ ALSO: OAU: Final Year Student Reportedly Beaten To Death Over Phone Theft

“The Police Command saddened by this unwarranted action sternly warned members of the public especially students to desist from any act of jungle justice or taking laws into their hands and follow the rules of the law by reporting any criminal activities or behaviours to the Police or other relevant authorities,” the PPRO stated.

“On the 21th of April at about 3:30pm information was received that a lifeless body of one Okoli Ahize Chizoputam ‘m’ a student of obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) was taken to the accident and emergency unit of OAUTHC by some students of the institution.

“The Police on receiving the information, visited the hospital and it was revealed that the deceased was alleged to have stolen a phone at Awo Hall of the institution on 10/4/2023 and beaten to coma by some of the fellow students which eventually led to his death.

“Meanwhile, two (2) suspects have been arrested in connection with the case and discreet investigation is ongoing. The Police command commiserates with the parents of the deceased and staff of the Institution and prays to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss”, she added.

Also confirming the development, the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Biodun Olanrewaju said, “the management of the school confirmed that they have handed over two suspects to the police while investigation is still ongoing.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, students of the institution, staged a peaceful protest round the institution to condemn the killing of the deceased.

The protesting students barricaded major roads that led to the campus, while singing sorrowful songs to mourn Okoli. Many of them described the act as inhuman and barbaric and prayed against such in future in the campus.

While addressing the students during the protest, the Dean of Student Affairs, Professor Isiaka Aransi, charged them “to exercise patience with school management and ensure that they do not embark on actions that are capable of causing a crisis in the school.