Police Harrass IMSU Students For Refusing Access To Their Phones

Some yet to be identified police officers in the capital of Imo State, Owerri, have been caught for assaulting and brutalizing students of Imo State University (IMSU) who allegedly refused to submit their mobile phones to the officers for checking.

The officers were spotted in a 45-second video, circulating on social media platforms, in which they could be seen dragging and tearing the clothes of the victims while slapping, hitting and cutting them with a machete.

According to the video recorded by some residents of the area that the police officers who operated in a deep red Toyota Sienna minivan stormed the compound where the students live and started brutalising them without explaining what their offences were.

One of the eyewitness reported that the residents who recorded the incident said, “See how he is cutting him with cutlass. Which kind of thing is this? See what police are doing. They came inside someone’s compound. See what police are doing in Owerri. These guys didn’t do anything. They (police) run into the compound.”

A Twitter user, @ebe_tins who shared the video online said, “These are Imo state university students who police are assaulting because they refuse to give out their phones to search.”

Reacting to the incident, the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, said the state police command was aware of the incident and that investigation was ongoing to identify the officers.

Asking the victims of the incident to contact the state police command, Okoye said, “This is totally unacceptable, it’s not our standards.

“Imo Police Command is aware of this obscene video and we are currently investigating to identify the team of officers.”

“The victims of this harassment are encouraged to reach me via 08148024755.”

“Justice must prevail!!” he said.