Police Identify, Arrest Officer In Kano Caught On Tape Firing Shots To Hype Musician

The Nigeria Police Force has condemned the unprofessionalism and act of indiscipline displayed by some policemen caught on tape, firing shots just to hype a musician, Dauda Kahutu ‘Rarara’ in Kano state recently.

The video shows the officers serving as escorts to the singer, as they opened the door to an SUV he rode in, and then fired gunshots into the air to hype him.

In a statement released on Saturday, April 8, the Force spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, condemned the acts of the policemen and said they have been identified and arrested.

“They will be brought to the Force Headquarters for interview and necessary disciplinary action.

“Such an act is unpolice and can not be condoned in any way. So, we appreciate the concern of well-meaning Nigerians and groups who have forwarded the video to us for our attention and action.

“We will continue to adopt and embrace innovations and ideas that can propel productive turnarounds in the Police”, he said.