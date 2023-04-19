Police Raid IPOB, ESN Hideout, Recover Ammunitions In Imo

Operatives of the tactical team of the Imo State Police Command have raided the hideout of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and it’s militia affiliate (ESN) at the tropical forest located at Ubah Agwa/Izombe in Oguta Local government Area of Imo State.

According to the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Henry Okoye, in a statement issued on Tuesday, the Command Operative acted on intelligence about the activities of members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militia affiliate (ESN).

Henry said the IPOB members were “strategizing on how to perpetrate another dreadful crime,” before operatives of the Command’s Tactical teams swiftly swung into action, tactically manoeuvred their way into the identified criminal hideout and raided it.

READ MORE: IPOB Laments Supreme Court’s Delay In Hearing Nnamdi Kanu’s Appeal

“The hoodlums on sighting the police operatives engaged them in a fierce gun duel but were overpowered by the superior firepower of the operatives who professionally took vantage position and returned fire forcing them to flee with various degrees of gunshot injuries. A concerted effort is on top gear to arrest the fleeing suspects,” the statement read.

The Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ahmed Barde, while commending the officers and men for their gallantry, ordered operatives of the Command to continually raid criminal hideouts and mop up illicit firearms.

He also thanked Imo residents for their unalloyed support and assured them of the Command’s commitment to wiping out crime in the State.

“The well-meaning residents of the state are encouraged to be wary of persons living within their neighbourhoods and to report any person seen with or treating bullet wounds to the nearest Police station or via the Command’s emergency numbers 0803773600 or 08098880197,” the police spokesman added.