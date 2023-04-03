Politicians Buying Positions Ahead 10th Assembly, No Longer Democratic – Ndume

Ali Ndume, a lawmaker representing Borno South Senatorial District, has claimed that politicians have already started “buying” political positions ahead the 10th National Assembly inauguration.

The lawmaker revealed this while speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

He said, “There should be Unexplained Wealth Act so that if you display wealth that is not in tandem with your income, you should be investigated and (the wealth) confiscated and if it is extensive, you should be prosecuted.

“Now, you can see what is happening, they are trying to buy the position. The position in the leadership of this country is becoming those that belong to kleptocrats and plutocrats. Democracy is no longer there.”

According to Ndume, he would have won the senate president seat in 2019 if he had money.

READ ALSO: “Nobody Can Chase Me Out” – Expelled APC National Officer Reacts To Expulsion

He said, “They are buying it already. Didn’t you the accusation that they are sharing money? And I was even thinking in the last election, if I had more money, I would have won. I don’t have money.”

The All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers who have been in the National Assembly for 20 years pushed for an “Unexplained Wealth Act” to deal with corrupt politicians with suspicious wealth.

Information Nigeria reports that following the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections, many APC legislative member-elect have been scouting the highly coveted positions in the red and green chambers.

The foremost contenders for the leadership of the National Assembly include Orji Kalu, Jibrin Barau, Godswill Akpabio, Dave Umahi, Ahmad Lawan, Abdulaziz Yari, Osita Izunaso, amongst others.