Portable Shares Food Items To Lagos Residents After Regaining Freedom [Video]

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, recently took to the streets to distribute food items to some residents of Lagos State.

The Zazoo crooner shared videos of philanthropic gestures via his Instagram page.

In the videos, the singer was seen distributing food items such as rice, bread, and drinks amongst others to some of his fans.

He also shared footwear and other non-edibles with the less-privileged.

His generous act is coming barely 48 hours after he was freed from detention.

Recall that Portable was arrested by police operatives on Friday after failing to honour invitations extended to him and was arraigned in court on Monday on a three-count charge bothering on assault and theft of musical equipment.

However, he was granted bail in the sum of N800,000 for the three charges with two sureties in like sum, by an Ogun State Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ifo.

Watch video below: