Portable To Face Six-Count Charge In Court — Nigerian Police

The Nigeria Police Force has said that controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable, will be facing at least a six-count charge when he appears in the court following his arrest by the Ogun State Police Command.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, stated this in a Twitter post, adding that the musician allegedly injured a policeman and beat up a fellow in Otta area of Ogun State, while also resisting arrest.

READ ALSO: Police Arrest Singer Portable After Refusing To Honour Invitations

While responding to an inquiry, Adejobi said, “I am sure you are very awake as I have addressed MCs case, but Portable has more than 6 count charges to attend to, apart from resisting arrest and injuring a policeman.

“He will be charged to court for beating up a guy in Otta, who filed a petition to CP Ogun.

“There are many pending cases of assaults on people and attacks, and he will be investigated because people have complained against him.

“So, there is no sentiment in law, let him appear in court, and allow the judge to listen to the charges against him. He has no constitutional immunity anyway. Ire o.”

See post below: