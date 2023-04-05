President-Elect Yet To Choose Chief Of Staff, He Knows Better – Pro-Tinubu Group

Renewed Hope Advocates (RHA), a pro-Bola Ahmed Tinubu presidency support group, has stated that the president-elect has not picked his chief of staff yet.

The group disclosed this on Tuesday against the backdrop of a recent report that Tinubu had settled for the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as his chief of staff.

Olufemi-Daniels Agbaoku, the group’s director general, via a statement said there was no such consideration at the time of the said report.

Agbaoku however urged Tinubu to ignore the pressure being mounted by Gbajabiamila and his cronies and go for “a more competent hand with the right temperament, mindset and credibility for the job.”

According to him, the office of the president could not be traded on such “pedestrian altar of man knows man.”

His words: “We have it on good authority that the president-elect has yet to make any such commitment, but Gbajabiamila and his allies are the ones selling the narrative to intimidate other alternatives, who might be better than him.

“Tinubu, regardless of misgivings, worked hard for his victory and is believed by a majority of us that he would do well as president. He is actually the change that Nigeria has been itching for and he has to do everything to live this collective dream, starting with personal examples at all times.

“We believe the president-elect knows better and would do just what is right at the appropriate time, even though we also believe he should have since named his chief of staff, among such other related appointments to give a clear indication he would hit the ground running. But if hurriedly appointing Gbajabiamila is the option before him now, he can as well wait till he can do better,” Agbaoku added.

The director general also reiterated that the speaker does not have the requisite temperament for the job, including the depth and circumspection of the man befitting that office.