‘Release Tinubu’s File’ — Jeffrey Guterman Writes FBI

A retired American mental health counsellor, Jeffrey Guterman says he had contacted the Federal Bureau of Intelligence (FBI) on the drug trafficking allegations levelled against Nigeria’s president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Guterman who had always showed interest in Nigeria politics and most especially one of the most dedicated fan of the Labour party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, he filed a request asking the FBI to release its file on Tinubu.

Recall of recent, questions have surrounded many on why Tinubu forfeited the sum of $460,000 in the United States of America (USA) in 1993.

But the All Progressives Congress (APC) through its team of lawyers at the Presidential Election Petitions Court, in Abuja recently stated that Tinubu was not indicted in any drug-related offences, resulting in a forfeiture of $460,000 to the US government in 1993.

The Party had said that the funds in the said accounts, which were domiciled in two commercial banks, were subject to a “civil forfeiture proceeding” and not a “criminal forfeiture proceeding” in Case No. 93C4483.

His defence team had insisted that the forfeiture wasn’t a fine but only a decree of forfeiture of the amount of $460,000 to the US pursuant to the settlement of the claim by the parties to the case.

The ex-mental health counsellor in a post on his Twitter account on Thursday wrote, “I just sent a request to the @FBI to release their file on Bola Tinubu based on the U.S. Freedom of Information Act.”

When asked how long it takes the FBI to release such a document said, “Not sure, but I filed an expedited request because Tinubu’s reported drug trafficking is an imminent threat to the public.”