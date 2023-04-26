Relocate Election Petition Tribunal To Abuja – Appeal Court To Ebonyi Judiciary

Monica Mensem, president of Nigeria’s Court of Appeal, has directed Ebonyi State Election Petition Tribunal to move to the Federal Capital Territory.

Justice Mensem gave the directive through the secretary of the Tribunal, Nyior Henry Sekulla.

Announcing this in Abakaliki on Wednesday, Sekulla maintained that following the directive the election petition Tribunal office at the Ebonyi State Judiciary Headquarters in Abakaliki has shut down with immediate effect.

He said: “The Honourable Justice Monica Dongban Mensem, President Court of Appeal – HPCA has through the Deputy Chief Registrar, Election Petition Tribunal (EPT) Headquarters Abuja, directed the relocation of EPT sitting here to FCT Abuja”

“Therefore, in compliance with the HPCA directives, the petitioners, counsel to parties and general public is hereby informed via this medium that, the EPT sitting here in Abakaliki thereby cease to operate in Abakaliki as at 26-04-23; filings of processes, taking of proceedings etc. shall henceforth continue at Abuja.”

On the reason for the decision to move the Tribunal to Abuja, said it is not within his powers to speak on the reasons.

He however noted that the Rivers State Election Petition Tribunal and that of one other state are also affected by the development.