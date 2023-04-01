Rivers Police Arrest Three Lawyers Filing APC’s Tribunal Petitions

Operatives of the Nigeria Police have arrested three lawyers in Port Harcourt while reportedly filing tribunal processes for the All Progressives Congress APC in Rivers State.

The lawyers were said to be preparing petitions for the APC in Rivers State to officially file a legal proceeding against the conduct and results of the just concluded governorship election in the state.

It was gathered that the three lawyers from the Tuduru Ede’s Chamber, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, were lodged in an hotel where they were working before police stormed them and picked them last night.

Confirming the development, the Principal of the three lawyers, Tuduru Ede, SAN, said the act was carried out by the police, adding that his colleagues were picked and taken to Ogbunabali Police State without reason.

Ede stated that the act was perpetrated in connivance with the Peoples Democratic Party and the state government to frustrate the APC’s move to the tribunal.

READ MORE: Rivers APC Accuses Gov Wike Of Sponsoring Electoral Violence

He said: “Three lawyers filing the process for the APC in Rivers State were arrested last night while they were preparing the papers by the Nigeria Police in collaboration with the PDP.

“The arrest is to prevent the APC from filing their process to court. Three lawyers and some support staff members who were typing the petitions were arrested.

“They made away with duplicate copies of Form EC8A and others documents that they were using in filing the petitions.”