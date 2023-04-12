Seven-Storey Building Collapses In Lagos

A seven-storey building under construction has reportedly collapsed in Banana Island, Ikoyi area of Lagos State.

The incident was said to have happened around 3pm on Wednesday.

According to The Punch, the building caved in when some of the construction workers on site had closed for the day.

Some of them were however injured as a result of the collapse.

Amodu Shakiri, the spokesperson for the Lagos Fire Service and Rescue Service, confirmed the incident.

He said, “We got a call around 3:58 pm. We are currently trying to ascertain the claim that no one was under the rubble.”

The Spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Southwest Zone, Mr. Ibrahim Falinloye, also confirmed that there was a building that collapsed.

He said ”it is on First Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi. NEMA and other emergency responders are busy with rescue operation, but I don’t know yet how many people that are trapped for now.”