Shameless Sore Losers, PDP, LP Lost Presidential Election Woefully – Lai Muhammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has accused the two main opposition parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) of being fraudulent over their claims that the 2023 presidential election was marred by rigging.

Mohammed urged the opposition should stop their endless griping over the 2023 presidential election which they lost woefully.

According to the minister in a statement, issued on Sunday, he said President Muhammadu Buhari’s analysis of the reasons for the opposition’s loss in the 2023 elections was incontrovertible.

Lai Mohammed said the opposition lost the election because of their overconfidence and complacency.

He added that the President deserves nothing but accolades for delivering undoubtedly the best election in Nigeria’s history, adding that ”the tempestuous but predictable reaction to the President’s comments by the opposition has shown them for what they are: shameless sore losers”.

”President Muhammadu Buhari lived up to his billing by delivering a free, fair and credible election, and his legacy is assured. The President would rather lose his state and many of his party’s strongholds than tamper with the fidelity of the election, and that is why he provided a level playing field for all parties,” Mohammed said.

Mohammed claimed the opposition’s overconfidence going into the election stemmed in part, from the blitzkrieg of social media propaganda as well as faulty and procured opinion polls, which were meant to hoodwink their foreign backers and a section of the international media into uncritically reporting that they were coasting home to victory when they were indeed heading into the ravine of defeat.

The Minister said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, won the presidential election fair and square, clinching the majority of the votes cast and surpassing the constitutionally-stipulated 25% of votes cast.